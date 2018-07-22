Authorities on Saturday released a sketch of the suspect who gunned down a prominent cardiologist, once known to have treated former President George H.W. Bush., while the doctor was riding his bicycle through Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65, was pronounced dead after he was shot at least twice about 9 a.m. Friday by a gunman who passed by on a bike, police said. Authorities combed through surveillance videos from businesses in the area and found a clip possibly showing a suspect last seen riding a light-colored mountain bike traveling west on Southgate Boulevard.
Police said it’s still unclear if Hausknecht’s death was a random or targeted attack, The Houston Chronicle reported.
"This is a crime that doesn't make sense," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Saturday. "We don't even have a motive yet."
