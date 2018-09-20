A 20-year-old man wearing a skeleton mask robbed another man Wednesday in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs motel while armed with a Century Arms C308 rifle, police allege.
Dominic Taylor Morquecho was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and two counts of first-degree trespassing of a dwelling, all felonies, as well as third-degree trespassing, a petty offense, court records show.
Morquecho allegedly forced the man to give him money in the 3200 block of North Chestnut Drive shortly before 4:30 p.m., police said.
After watching surveillance footage, police said, they determined that Morquecho had left a second-story room in a nearby motel just before the robbery. Officers "made a tactical approach using ballistic shields," and once inside the room, found two people associated with the suspect.
The officers confirmed that Morquecho had been in the room before the robbery but hadn't returned. They also found a Mossberg shotgun and a .45 caliber Smith & Wesson M&P.
Morquecho later was arrested in the 3100 block of North Chestnut Street, police said. He was wearing the same "distinct jacket" that the robber was seen wearing in surveillance video.
An officer and a K-9 searched the area and found a black gun case containing the rifle used during the robbery.
Morquecho remained in El Paso County jail Thursday evening on $25,000 bond.