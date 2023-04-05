Skeletal remains found on the outskirts of Pueblo in early March have been identified as a homeless man local to the area, according to a tweet from the Pueblo County Corners Office.

The Pueblo County Coroner identified the deceased as 59-year-old Jeffrey Hardwick on Tuesday. According to officials, Hardwick was a known homeless person in the Pueblo area.

Hardwick’s remains were found on March 18 near the 200 block of East Meade Avenue, just southeast of the city.

The Corners office said it is unknown at this time how long the remains had been in the location when they were found. An active investigation is working to determine the cause and manner of Hardwick’s death.