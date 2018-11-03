GazetteSlate.jpg

Skeletal remains that are "believed to be human" were found Saturday morning in a rocky ditch in the Stratmoor area, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

The bones were found about 9:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Academy, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Natalie Sosa. The El Paso County Coroner's Office collected the skeletal remains for examination.

"We will wait to hear what the report from the Coroner's Office says," Sosa said. "We will then try to identify the person and find out more information on how they were living, if they had been reported missing and other details."

