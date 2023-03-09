The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying skeletal remains found in 2022, according to a press release Thursday.

The office said months into ‘intensive investigative work’ in attempt to determine the man’s identity, sheriff’s detective Vanessa Simpson worked with a forensic artist from Florida to develop facial reconstruction photos that may work to provide a clue to his identity.

“We are trying to utilize all the tools and technology we can to identify this individual,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “We know that there is a family out there who is missing a loved one. We want to reunite them, and we want to find out what happened to him.”

The image developed by the forensic artist suggests the remains belong to a white man between the ages of 30 and 50, according to release.

The artist created alternate hairstyles and facial hair styles since it’s impossible to determine what the man looked like at the time of his death. His hair color and eye color are unknown. The release said the man may have also had tattoos and or piercings.

Anyone who may have seen this man or know who he is, contact Detective Simpson at (719) 583- 6436.