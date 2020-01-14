An investigation is underway into "skeletal remains" found Sunday evening in Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs' Old North End.

Colorado Springs police were called about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday when two hikers found what appeared to be remains near West Fontanero Street and Culebra Avenue, police spokeswoman Natashia Kerr said.

On Tuesday, investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were at the scene, as was the El Paso County Coroner's office.

Investigators could be seen removing buckets of dirt from a heavily wooded area between the parking lot for the park and the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail. They then sifted the dirt for evidence.

Kerr said that with such discoveries, where there's only "one chance" at taking apart the scene, the police department will utilize as many agencies as needed. She added that police are unsure yet if they even have a crime scene.

"We're really going to rely on forensic testing," Kerr said.