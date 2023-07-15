The incongruity is what bothers us most.

Just when our spirits are highest, when we are feeling an intense urge to come together in person and celebrate our socks off, violence pops our balloon.

It happened after a rush into the streets of downtown Denver when the Nuggets won the city its first NBA championship ever. We went straight from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows when a LoDo gunfight sent 10 people to the hospital hours after the victory.

Just a few days later, two people were shot in downtown Denver after the Nuggets victory parade. And this last week we find out a sniper has been prowling the streets at the same time taking potshots at high rises.

July 4, our founding celebration, was no different around the country. Nine people outside enjoying the Independence Day festivities in the nation's capital were shot and wounded.

Thirty people were shot, two fatally, at a block party in Baltimore over the Fourth of July holiday. Many of the shooting victims were children, authorities said.

A shooter in a bulletproof vest also opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia during the long Fourth weekend, killing five people and wounding two boys, ages 2 and 13, police said.

That jarring juxtaposition of America in revelry and America in extremis has got us wringing our hands like never before.

We at The Gazette recently asked our readers if they were concerned about being in crowds after the violence that marred both the Nuggets victory celebration and the parade a few days later.

More than half of them — 60.6% — told us in an online poll they skip some events due to safety concerns or no longer attend public events at all due to safety concerns.

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that more than a third of Americans say they avoid large crowds — like music festivals, bars and clubs — to protect themselves from mass shootings.

Another recent survey commissioned by the American Psychological Association found that more than three-quarters of adults (79%) in the U.S. say they experience stress as a result of the possibility of a mass shooting. Additionally, many adults report that they are changing their behavior due to fear of violence. Nearly 1 in 3 adults (32%) feel they cannot go anywhere without worrying about being a victim of a mass shooting, while just about the same number (33%) say fear prevents them from going to certain places or events. Nearly one-quarter (24%) of adults report changing how they live their lives because of fear of a mass shooting.

“It’s clear that mass shootings are taking a toll on our mental health, and we should be particularly concerned that they are affecting the way many of us are living our daily lives,” said Arthur C. Evans Jr., Ph.D., APA’s chief executive officer, said in a news release. “The more these events happen in places where people can see themselves frequenting, the greater the mental health impact will be. We don’t have to experience these events directly for them to affect us. Simply hearing about them can have an emotional impact, and this can have negative repercussions for our mental and physical health.”

Yet people are still gathering in record numbers as large outdoor events return with a vengeance around the country post-pandemic. This weekend in Denver, more than 130,000 people descended on downtown on both Friday night and Saturday night to see Taylor Swift in concert, the Rockies play the Yankees and Cirque Du Soleil in the parking lot of Ball Arena. All three mass events were within a couple miles of each other.

We know there are risks, and we are congregating anyway.

One of the reasons for that is the hunger for human contact after the pandemic, the animal impulse to get out of the house and join the world again. The irony is, just as the threat of COVID-19 abates, the threat of a new contagion of violence as a risk factor of gathering together in public has soared.

Guns have simply replaced germs.

"I was not surprised," former Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey said of the after-game shootings. "I have long said that LoDo (Lower Downtown) at closing time is the most dangerous place in Colorado."

But new Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas thinks there is something deeper going on. "Downtown Denver is still a safe place to come," Thomas said during a press conference after the downtown shooting near the parade route. "Unfortunately, we have far too many guns in our society and far too many individuals who act irresponsibly with guns.

"This is not about downtown," he said. "If you look at what's occurred here in the last 72 hours in the metro region, where we've had shootings, road rage in Aurora, road rage on I-25, where you see what happened with the two large gatherings after the Nuggets won the championship on Monday and then again today … this really is about young people getting their hands on guns. These are young people who — they're 19 and 22 and 25 — (and) whose lives, if they're not ended by the gunshot, they're ruined and ended because they're going to spend the rest of their lives in jail."

“What is happening in and around Denver is reflective of a change in us," said George Brauchler, a former district attorney in charge of the 18th Judicial District and a columnist for The Denver Gazette.

"It is not the number of guns, but the number of people who are willing to use them against other people for reasons far less than self-defense. It feels as if we have a declining appreciation for life itself," he lamented.

When asked which places they are stressed about the possibility of a mass shooting occurring, adults responding to the APA survey most commonly said a public event (53%), mall (50%), school or university (42%) or movie theater (38%), with only 1 in 5 (21%) saying they never experience stress as a result of the possibility of a mass shooting.

The answer is not: Just stay home. We need to come together in public gatherings. It’s good for us, for our city, for our downtowns. Online crowds lack the "in-the-moment" feeling of being together with real humans.

We are hardwired to try to be part of something larger than ourselves; the right to assembly is written into our First Amendment and is a huge source of cultural well-being for us. Crowds make our experience of an event like a championship richer — a joy shared is doubled, a sorrow shared is halved. We rely on the behavior of others in such crowd to give more meaning to our experiences, elevate those experiences into something lasting and transcendent. There’s nothing like that feeling of belonging when we’re expressing joy with people who share our values, allegiances and geographies.

I’ve heard one expert call it “collective effervescence.”

We have new political leaders this month in both Denver and Colorado Springs who have promised to make our need to feeler safer in our cities a top priority.

“It’s undeniable and heartbreaking that Denver is facing a true crisis in gun violence right now," Michael Johnston, the new mayor of Denver, told our Denver editor Luige Del Puerto shortly after the downtown Denver gunfight.

"Addressing these issues will be a top priority for my administration and will require a concerted, city-wide effort to ensure every Denver resident feels safe in their neighborhood,” Johnston said.

Remember that old saying there is safety in numbers?

We need it to make a comeback.