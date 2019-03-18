Colorado Springs police announced Monday that only six vehicles were impounded by the department after last week's blizzard marooned motorists and left some drivers with no choice but to abandon their cars across the county and seek shelter.
During the height of the storm on Wednesday, police focused on rescue missions for drivers who were stranded, CSPD spokesman Lt. Howard Black said in a news release.
"Officers were concerned with (people's) safety and could not make any guarantees about vehicles," the news release said.
An estimated 1,100 cars were abandoned in the county Wednesday, along with hundreds of others stuck on Interstate 25.
Gazette news partner KKTV said it was called by a man claiming that police charged him $300 for towing fees. The man said he was heading to his home in Palmer Lake on Interstate 25 on Wednesday when he was directed to Voyager Parkway.
The man said he waited in his car for hours and was prepared to wait longer but said police gave him no option.
"Got to Voyager around 2 o'clock in the afternoon, sat there until about 6:30 when I had a cop knocking on my door telling me that I had to leave my vehicle," the man told 11 Call For Action reporter Dustin Cuzick.
The six impounded cars were considered either a hazard or were involved in an accident where no one was at the scene, which is the department's standard protocol, the news release said. The department impounded two cars that were considered to be a hazard and abandoned/blocking road on March 13; and four cars were impounded as a hazard and abandoned/blocking road on March 14, according to the department's impound log. The storage fee is $30 a day.
Every owner of an impounded vehicle has the right to a Municipal Court hearing to request a waiver of fees. The registered owner of an impounded vehicle may request a hearing by bringing current registration or title and file a written request in person at the Colorado Springs Municipal Court, 224 E. Kiowa St. Room 108, within 10 days of the notice.