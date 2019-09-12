Five public school districts in El Paso County and one in Teller County have no contested school board seats or ballot measures and will not participate in the Nov. 5 election, according to election offices.
Those include Cheyenne Mountain D-12, Edison JT-54, Fountain-Fort Carson D-8, Harrison D-2, Manitou Springs D-14 and Woodland Park RE-2.
Three local districts will present ballot questions.
Lewis-Palmer D-38 in Monument is asking voters for a $28.985 million bond issuance to build a new elementary school in Jackson Creek. If approved, the district then would use district reserve money to convert Bear Creek elementary back to its original function as a middle school.
Calhan RJ-1 is requesting up to $15.8 million in bond sales to increase security in learning areas, build a shop and welding bays to expand the existing Career and Technical Education center, add flexible performing arts space, and relocate the athletic fields and make other changes so a unified campus concept can continue and students don’t have to cross Calhan Highway.
District leaders will host a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the school media center to provide information and answer questions about the bond initiative.
Miami-Yoder JT-60 is seeking voter approval to remove the four-year term limit for all five school board seats.
The board currently has just four members and two open seats, for which no one submitted a petition for candidacy, said Business Manager Robyn Klunder.
Eight candidates are vying for four open seats on the seven-member Colorado Springs School District 11 board of education. Only one, Mary Coleman, is an incumbent.
Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1 in Teller County also has eight candidates: two for Cripple Creek city limits, two for Victor city limits and four for two at-large seats.
RE-1 also has a recall question, asking voters whether they want to retain or oust board President Timothy Braun, after a citizen’s initiative produced enough signatures to pose the question.
Six people are running for two open seats in Peyton 23-JT. None are incumbents.
Academy D-20 has two open seats and three candidates, none of whom are incumbents. One candidate, Will Temby, lost a bid in 2017 by 17 votes following a ballot recount.
In Hanover D-28, three incumbents are being challenged by two candidates for three open seats.
Calhan RJ-1 has three contenders in the race for two, two-year seats and two candidates for two four-year terms.
Ellicott D-22 has four candidates for three open seats.
Lewis-Palmer D-38 has three open seats by director district. One incumbent, Theresa Phillips, has no challengers so will keep her seat.
The other two districts each have two candidates, including one incumbent, Matthew Clawson, who has accumulated about $4,000 to promote his campaign. His challenger, Adam Cupp, has raised about $1,700 to date.
D-38 Candidate Ryan Graham has amassed about $8,300, the most in campaign contributions of any other local school board candidate so far. His opponent, Ronald Schwarz, has raised $430, according to the Secretary of State Office’s campaign finance information.
School District 49 has two names on the ballot for two seats but is anticipating write-in candidates so is participating in the election. Write-in candidates must submit a letter of intent to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Widefield D-3 has three candidates running for two seats. One is an incumbent. Write-ins also are anticipated.
Ballots will be mailed Oct, 14, said Kristi Ridlen, spokeswoman for the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Sample ballots will be available Sept. 23, she said
Ridlen reminds voters to update their voter registration information, which can be done online at govotecolorado.com.
