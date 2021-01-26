Colorado Springs City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to officially suspend enforcement against carports in front yards for six months.
The moratorium on enforcement is expected to give the board time to reevaluate and potentially replace the rules governing carports. Currently, most carports over driveways in front of homes are prohibited. The council was convinced to revisit the issue in part because hailstorms in the area pose a real risk to cars.
The prohibition on carports over front yard driveways hasn't been actively enforced and many residents have put up technically illegal structures without facing consequences. However, a spate of complaints last year led to more than 80 residents getting notices from the city to take down or modify their carports and leading the city council to revisit the rules.
The city has defined carports as structures with only one solid side, so during the moratorium residents could be asked to remove siding on carports with two or three sides, said Peter Wysocki director of planning and development.
The city could also ask residents to remove carports under certain guidelines outlined in the moratorium. For example, the city could cite carports put up after Jan. 12, and if they they infringe on a neighboring property, the city's right of way or sight lines. Carports could also be cited if they are not over a driveway or legal parking area or pose a health and safety issue, the moratorium states.