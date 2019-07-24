Six people were injured and one was arrested after three cars crashed Wednesday afternoon at South Academy Boulevard and East Bijou Street, Colorado Springs police said.
Michael Tucker, 29, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular assault, police said. Six of the eight people involved in the crash, which was reported about 1:50 p.m., were taken to a hospital.
Some had severe injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
It’s unclear if Tucker was one of the injured.
Tucker, who was driving a Ford sedan south in the northbound lanes of Academy, crashed into a Tesla that was turning north onto Academy, police said. Tucker’s Ford then collided with a Mercedes that was turning south onto Academy, police said.
The intersection was closed for about three hours while police investigated the crash.
