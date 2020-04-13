Site-specific quarantines in response to outbreaks of coronavirus, like one at a meat-packing plant in Weld County, is the approach likely to follow the stay-at-home order's lift, Polis said at a Monday press conference.
Outbreaks of the virus will continue due to community spread. But instead of the entire state living under restriction, sites will be quarantined for "as short of a time as possible," avoiding mass economic devastation, the governor said at the conference, held in Denver.
The approach was reminiscent of comments Polis made Friday, in which he expressed a desire to attack the virus with a "scalpel" instead of a "mallet."
The governor offered no further hints at what life after the order, set to expire April 26, might look like, saying only that additional details would be offered a "few days" before the it lifts and that social-distancing would need to continue.
There are now more than 7,600 cases of the virus in the state, and deaths have topped 300, up from the 7,303 cases and 290 deaths announced Sunday, Polis said.
He called the state's surpassing of the 300-death mark a "reflection point," saying the deaths were a "tragic indication of success" and warning "there are still many difficult days ahead."
"Not everybody who contracts this virus is going to make it, but we want to give every Coloradan a fighting chance. We want to make sure there's a bed and oxygen there."
Thanks to the stay-at-home order, Colorado is seeing a leveling-off of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals, and of deaths, Polis said.
The state is "doing fine" when it comes to hospital capacity, he added, stating that non-coronavirus hospital traffic is down due to the halting of elective procedures like knee replacements and back surgeries, as well as fewer car crashes and a dampened impact of the flu due to the stay-at-home order.
In other news:
- On Monday Polis encouraged hotel and motel owners and operators to provide temporary housing to homeless Coloradans and others in vulnerable populations. "The need for non-congregate rooms is urgent, as there is a real potential for currently sheltered people to be forced into large scale, dangerous facilities or back onto the streets," his office said in a Monday press release.
- Two hundred and fifty members of the Colorado National Guard will be mobilized to support Denver homeless shelters with staffing shortages. Guard logistical planners will also support local emergency operation centers in establishing temporary homeless shelter and expanding hospital capacity, he said.
- Colorado identified its first case of coronavirus about a month and five or six days ago, Polis said, adding there were likely people already in the state with it at that time. "There were already people catching it at that point."
- Race and ethnicity of those with coronavirus will begin to be reported, Polis said Monday. Soon hospital discharges will also be reported, he added.
- The state has launched a face mask-designing contest for Colorado kids. Some of the designs chosen by a panel of artists will be printed on masks in mass scale and donated to the effort, Polis said. More information on the contest can be found here.