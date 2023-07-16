A small ski boat carrying three people began taking on water and quickly sank Saturday evening at Lake Pueblo, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

Shortly after launching the boat just west of the North Shore Marina and boat ramp it began sinking, and a frantic rescue attempt by witnesses on shore and Colorado Parks and Wildlife park rangers was under way, the agency said.

Two boat passengers wearing life jackets resurfaced as the boat went underwater and were rescued by CPW rangers. A third passenger, who was wearing pants and boots but no life jacket, tried to swim to shore but quickly began struggling.

Witnesses on shore tried to swim to the man, but were unable to reach him before he disappeared below the surface of the water.

CPW called in the Pueblo County Sheriff’s volunteer dive team and they quickly recovered the body in about seven feet of water. CPW then pulled the sunken boat to shore. The body was handed over to the Pueblo County Coroner for identification.

“While we continue to investigate, this appears to be a tragic accident,” Daryl Seder, senior park ranger at Lake Pueblo said. “We offer our condolences to the family and friends of this victim.”

The incident occurred about 50 yards offshore near the Big Lizard Picnic Pavilion on the lake’s north side Seder said.

He described the boat as an older, low-profile ski boat. The two survivors on the boat told CPW rangers they noticed the boat was taking on water shortly after they left the marina’s “no wake” zone and passed its buoy.

The combination of the weight from the water in the boat and choppy waves on the lake swamped the boat, causing it to quickly sink, Seder said. It’s unknown why the boat was taking on water.

This is the first death on Lake Pueblo in 2023. If confirmed by the coroner, this death would be the 24th water-related death in Colorado in 2023. In addition, there are three people still missing and presumed dead in water-related incidents this year. A record 42 people died in water-related incidents in 2022.