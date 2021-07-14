Another water main problem leads to sinkhole off Garden of the Road

Colorado Springs Utilities responded to a sinkhole on Garden of the Gods Road east of Interstate 25 after a hotel water main broke, officials said.
A water main that feeds the Baymont by Wyndham burst before 1:30 p.m. trapping a vehicle in a sinkhole outside the hotel entrance, Ted Skroback, a spokesman for the agency, said.
A tow truck pulled the vehicle out of the sinkhole and Colorado Springs Utilities shut off water that leads to the hotel's water main.
BREAKING: A car went into a sinkhole near the East side of I-25 and Garden of the Gods. @CSUtilities tells my this has nothing to do with the pipe break on the other side of I-25.@KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/ouEK1INZf5— Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) July 14, 2021
Further investigation into the main break will not be conducted by Colorado Springs Utilities because the rupture started on private property, Skroback said.
The rupture is not related to a water main break that flooded Garden of the Gods Road Tuesday. Crews are still continuing repairs on the Garden of the Gods Road water main break.
This is a developing story.