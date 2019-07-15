Colorado 325 was closed just north of Rifle because of a large sinkhole in the northbound lane, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.
A road embankment between mile markers 7 and 8 collapsed Friday, destroying a stretch of highway near Rifle Gap reservoir. The sinkhole was estimated at 200 feet long and 8 feet wide.
The highway has partially re-opened. A temporary barrier allows for one-lane alternating traffic. An 11-foot width restriction is in place. Expect short delays and drive with caution.