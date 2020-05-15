Survey work on Interstate 25 will cause single-lane closures south of Colorado Springs Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation said Friday.

Single northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate will be closed between Mesa Ridge Parkway and Santa Fe Avenue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the agency said.

"CDOT continues to show progress on the BUILD Grant as the project moves forward to construction this fall," the department's statement said. "Work completed includes geotechnical boring for water quality vaults, roadway and structures."

The roadwork is part of the I-20 Safety Improvement project, the statement said.

Visit cotrip.org for live traffic updates from CDOT.

