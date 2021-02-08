Homeowners in older single-family neighborhoods of Colorado Springs could have more rights to expand their homes as part of a larger rewrite of the zoning code.
The Colorado Springs City Council on Monday discussed allowing homes in single-family zones to cover a larger percentage of their lots and reduce setbacks.
The proposed changes are meant to "allow more flexibility, allow more reinvestment into neighborhoods," said Peter Wysocki, the city's director of planning and community development.
For example, a house on a 6,000-square-foot lot could be extended 10 feet from the front yard property line or 15 feet into the existing setback, under the proposed changes. The new rule would keep garages 18 feet from the property line on a 6,000-square-foot lot, a draft city proposal shows. Homes in Mountain Shadows and Cordera are designed in a similar way with living space pushed forward in front of the garage, said Morgan Hester, a city planner.
Councilman Don Knight questioned reducing setbacks and increasing how large homes can be relative to the lot size because property owners can go through existing city processes to request the right to build in the areas the new zoning would allow.
"If you change the use by right, you are going to end up changing the whole character of that neighborhood," he said.
City staff clarified during the zoning discussion that a new approach to zoning based on the number of units per acre proposed in a development rather than the size of the individual lots will not apply to existing neighborhoods. Earlier proposed zoning changes were mistaken in stating that R-2 zones, where two families are allowed to live on a lot, would transition to allow higher density housing. That is not the intent and the existing R-2 zone will remain in place, Hester said.
The new more flexible zoning based on units per acre is meant to allow a mix of homes in the same development such as townhouses and single family homes, a trend that is already prevalent, Wysocki said previously. The code would not prevent developers from building single-family neighborhoods, he said.
The rewrite to the zoning code is expected to wrap up in 2022, Hester said.