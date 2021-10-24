A single-car crash in northwest Colorado Springs on Saturday night resulted in one person's death.
A 2016 Honda Civic was headed northbound in the 5000 block of Centennial Boulevard at a high rate of speed, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
The car went off the right side of the road and struck a curb, causing the vehicle to roll onto its roof. The car also knocked down a light pole, police said.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department extricated the driver, who was taken to a hospital and died shortly after arriving.
It is yet to be determined if impairment was a factor. The investigation is ongoing.