A single-car crash in northwest Colorado Springs on Saturday night resulted in one person's death.

A 2016 Honda Civic was headed northbound in the 5000 block of Centennial Boulevard at a high rate of speed, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The car went off the right side of the road and struck a curb, causing the vehicle to roll onto its roof. The car also knocked down a light pole, police said.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department extricated the driver, who was taken to a hospital and died shortly after arriving.

It is yet to be determined if impairment was a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

