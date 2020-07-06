The Aug. 1 Silver Key 50th anniversary "Engaged at Every Age" gala has been postponed until 2021 because of COVID-19 crowd restrictions. Plans were for an in-person eent at the Boot Barn as well as virtual.
The anniversary observance had originally been rescheduled for August after spring pandemic closings.
Silver Key, founded in 1970, serves more than 8,000 seniors annually with meals including Meals on Wheels and senior services. For more information and for donations to the nonprofit, go to silverkey.org.