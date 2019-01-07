The beer barrels keep rolling in as part of Sierra Nevada Brewing Company's relief effort in response to the devastating Camp Fire that hit northern California in November.
The Chico, California, brewery's founder Ken Grossman expected a few hundred breweries might join the effort he announced in late November to help with recovery. The number is now around 1,500. Butte County, California, hit by the fire that claimed 85 lives, is also home to Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. About 50 brewery employees lost their homes in the blaze.
Even before authorities contained the fire, Grossman urged breweries across the U.S. to brew their own Resilience Butte County Proud IPA using Sierra Nevada's recipe and donate proceeds to relief efforts.
