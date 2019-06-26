An El Paso County man fatally shot his sister, a patient at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, before killing himself in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday, Colorado Springs police announced Wednesday.
Yuzef Ocheretinsky, 72, killed Victoria Ocheretinsky, 74, in a room at the Colorado Springs hospital before turning the gun on himself, police said.
The shooting sent officers rushing into the hospital with pistols and rifles drawn about 1 p.m. They found the siblings dead in a hospital room, according to Lt. Jim Sokolik, a police spokesman.
Further details about the shooting have not been released.
The siblings came to the United States sometime after the fall of the Soviet Union, and they lived together in the Security area while renting out at least two other nearby properties, said Christopher Desilets, who rented a house from them in Widefield.
Victoria Ocheretinsky was extremely ill, Desilets said, and her brother took constant care of her. Her illness appeared to be getting worse in recent months, forcing Yuzef Ocheretinsky to spend an increasing amount of time at home caring for her.
Word of the siblings' deaths came as a surprise to Desilets, who had been in talks with Yuzef Ocheretinsky to buy the house.
"He was very sweet — both of them were very sweet people,” Desilets said. "This is shocking.”
The shooting raised questions about security at the hospital, and how Yuzef Ocheretinsky brought a gun inside it.
The only metal detector at the hospital is at the entrance to the emergency room, and a hospital spokeswoman guessed on Saturday that the shooter brought the gun inside through an unprotected entrance.
Police officers investigating crimes and incidents are routinely at the hospital, but none are assigned there. The hospital has security guards, but they are not armed.
A call on Wednesday to UCHealth about the hospital's security policies was not returned.