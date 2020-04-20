High temperatures in the 50s and 60s, as well as a chance of showers and thunderstorms, will dominate the week in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high of 63 and winds around 5 mph, setting a relative template for the rest of the week, according to the weather service.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Tuesday: Partially sunny, with a high just near 60 and winds from 5-10. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just under 6 and winds from 10-20 mph. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Thursday: Partially sunny, with a high just over 65 and winds from 5-10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Friday: Partially sunny, with a high just over 55 and winds around 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.