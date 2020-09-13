In this Sept. 17, 2017, photograph, the spires above Willow Lakes in the Eagles Nest Wilderness, which is part of the southern extent of the Gore Range, is illuminated by the sun near Silverthorne, Colo. The Summit County, Colo., Board of Commissioners have formally supported the changing of the moniker of the range, which was named after 19th Century Irish aristocrat Lord St. George Gore. The effort for the name-change is now gaining momentum among local residents. (Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News via AP)