Two separate incidents of shots fired in the same area near a major east Colorado Springs intersection damaged multiple residences Wednesday evening, according to police.
Around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Piros Drive and Haystack Drive in a neighborhood near the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue for a report of seven shots fired.
Police found several shell casings in the street and said they learned that two cars were involved in the shooting, with rounds fired from at least one of the vehicles.
One bullet hit a house, police said, but no one was injured.
Less than three hours later, around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the same area for a second report of shots fired. Additional residences were hit, but are not believed to be the intended target of the shooting. Police said no one was injured in the second incident.
Officials did not indicate they made any arrests.