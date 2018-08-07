A man was hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hours-long standoff with police Tuesday in northeast Colorado Springs.
Officers went to the 4300 block of Golden Glow View about 12:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, more shots were fired, said police spokeman Lt. Howard Black.
The unidentified suspect was in critical condition Tuesday evening. No one else was injured.
Springs Ranch Elementary School in District 49 was on lockdown, and residents of the Village at Springs Ranch, 6905 Ash Creek Heights, were asked to stay home during the standoff.
D-49 buses ran as normal and dropped students off at their usual bus stops, says an email from Principal Jim Kyner. Parents picking up their children were asked to arrive at 2:30 p.m. for kindergarten through second-graders and at 3 p.m. for third- through fifth-graders.
School typically lets out at 3:50 p.m.
About 5:15 p.m., police said residents soon could return home.