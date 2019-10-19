Colorado Springs police are looking for a male who was involved in an robbery attempt.
Friday at around 11 p.m., three victims were walking towards their home near Nevada Avenue and Monument Street when they were allegedly confronted by a suspect with a gun.
According to Colorado Springs Police, the suspect demanded money. One victim struggled with the suspect. The victim then took off when the suspect fired a shot in his direction.
The victims described the male as approximately 6 foot 2 inches with a thin build wearing a ski mask, white hoodie and black pants. He was armed.