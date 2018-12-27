Shots were fired during a road rage incident Thursday morning between two vehicles near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Circle Drive, Colorado Springs police said.
No one was injured.
One vehicle reportedly followed another to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Palmer Park Boulevard, "where words were exchanged," police said. An occupant of one of the vehicles fired several shots from a handgun, hitting the other vehicle, before fleeing.
The incident was reported about 10 a.m.
The suspect hadn't been located Thursday, police said.