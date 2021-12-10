A man died after exchanging gunfire with police in a parking lot near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard Friday morning, police said.

Colorado Springs police were involved in a standoff behind the 24 Hour Fitness near that intersection.

Police told Gazette news partner KKTV that SWAT was on the roof of 24 Hour Fitness at one point.

A man who lives in a nearby apartment complex said he woke up around 3 a.m. to the sound of gunshots.

He heard three shots followed by another three-shot burst before he heard voices yelling.

Then around 4 a.m. the resident heard another six-round volley followed by silence.

Jarrod Gipson, an employee at 24 Hour Fitness, said he arrived at work around 4:40 a.m. and saw police vehicles swarming the parking lot.

When Gipson came in the building saw at least one SWAT officer inside.

It was the second fatal shooting involving Colorado Springs police in three days. On Wednesday, a burglary suspect was shot dead after confronting responding officers with a knife near Academy and I-25.