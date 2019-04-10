West Colorado Avenue is closed early Wednesday due to a barricaded suspect situation where shots have been fired, police said.
Police say the shooter is in a building the 2700 block of West Colorado Avenue.
Shortly after 8 a.m., police set off a series of flashbangs, and AMR first responders pulled out a gurney.
It is unknown if anyone is injured at the time.
Both directions of Colorado Avenue is closed between 26th Street to 28th Street. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
The University School on West Cucharras Street is closed for the day.
A barricaded suspect is located in the 2700 block of West Colorado Avenue. Shots are being fired. Roads in the area are closed. The Tactical Enforcement Unit is responding. Lt. Black is en route to the scene. Please avoid the area.— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 10, 2019
