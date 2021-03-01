Colorado Springs police responded Saturday to a report of shots fired at The Citadel mall, where “several groups of teen or young adults” were reportedly arguing or fighting in the food court area, police said.
At least one person pulled a gun and fired multiple shots before the groups ran off in different directions from The Citadel.
Witnesses told police that the disturbance began inside the mall, but that the shots were fired outside.
Officers recovered several shell casings at the scene. No injuries were reported, police said, and no arrests were announced.
