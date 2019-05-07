At least seven students were injured and two shooters were in custody after shots were fired Tuesday at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a K-12 charter school south of Denver, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported.
The Sheriff's Office initially reported that two people were injured, but then upped the number to seven, possibly eight. The shooting was reported at 1:53 p.m. at the school at 8773 S. Ridgeline Blvd.
The school has more than 1,850 students, its website says — 550 elementary school students, 700 middle school students and 600 high school students.
Parents were asked to go to Northridge Recreation Center, 8800 Broadway, to reunite with their children after the shooting.