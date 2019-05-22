Fountain Police say a man fired shots at officers after they used a flash-bang device to try to get him out of a home during a standoff situation.
This is happening on Windsor Lane in Fountain. Police are asking people to avoid the area, which is located in a mobile home park near South Santa Fe Avenue and I-25.
There was a 2nd armed vehicle that showed up for the @cityoffountain standoff earlier today@csgazette pic.twitter.com/YDipv8Opk4— Gazette.Liz.Henderson (@GazetteLiz) May 23, 2019
Police confirm that they used a flash-bang device, and then a man inside one of the mobile homes fired shots at police. Police have requested more SWAT units.