Shots fired at police during standoff situation in Fountain
Fountain Police say a man fired shots at officers after they used a flash-bang device to try to get him out of a home during a standoff situation.

This is happening on Windsor Lane in Fountain. Police are asking people to avoid the area, which is located in a mobile home park near South Santa Fe Avenue and I-25.

Police confirm that they used a flash-bang device, and then a man inside one of the mobile homes fired shots at police. Police have requested more SWAT units.

