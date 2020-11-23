cop lights.jpg (copy)

Gunshots were fired at a house near downtown Colorado Springs late Sunday night leaving several people injured from shrapnel, Colorado Springs police said.

Colorado Springs Police answered a call in the 800 block of Querida Drive shortly after 8 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshots.

When police arrived they found a house hit by several bullets but no people were hit. However, medical responders helped several people in the house with minor injuries from shrapnel.

Witness said the gunshots came from a car that sped away.

