Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements

istock photo

 P_Wei

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Shots were fired into a fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.

Police said Colorado Springs firefighters were out on a call near South Chelton Road and South Academy Boulevard just after 12:20 a.m. when they heard gunshots in the area and alerted police.

When police arrived in the area, they determined that a suspect had been upset with employees at a fast food restaurant and fired multiple shots into the building and an outbuilding when driving away, according to an online blotter entry.

Read more at KKTV.com.

Colorado Springs man arrested on child exploitation charges
Jury finds man guilty in 2020 killing of girlfriend in Colorado Springs hotel
3 people shot east of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday morning
Load comments