COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Shots were fired into a fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.
Police said Colorado Springs firefighters were out on a call near South Chelton Road and South Academy Boulevard just after 12:20 a.m. when they heard gunshots in the area and alerted police.
When police arrived in the area, they determined that a suspect had been upset with employees at a fast food restaurant and fired multiple shots into the building and an outbuilding when driving away, according to an online blotter entry.
