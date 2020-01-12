A Colorado Springs man’s attempt to sell his video game online ended in theft and gunfire — but no injuries — late Sunday morning, according to police.
Around 11:30 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Vehr Drive in southeast Colorado Springs reported shots had been fired during a robbery. The victim told officers that he had arranged the sale of a video game through social media.
The buyer came to the seller's home with several other people, and, after a brief conversation, stole the game at gunpoint, police said.
The victim told officers several shots were fired at him before the thieves drove off in a black sedan.
Colorado Springs police encourage residents engaging in online transactions with strangers through Craigslist, eBay and other platforms to make those property exchanges in public or at the designated “safe space” set up inside the Sand Creek police station.