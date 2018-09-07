St. Patrick's Day gets off to rocky start with shots fired at Colorado Springs' Dublin House bar
Caption +

Two men angry at being thrown out of the Dublin House just after midnight Thursday, March 17, 2017, fired a gun into the air.
Show MoreShow Less

Bar staff at the Dublin House called police to report shots fired outside of the bar about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Police located a vehicle with gunshots in the parking lot of 1850 Dominion Way, but suspects and victims have not been found, police said.

Former employee accused of trying to rob Colorado Springs hotel

636-4809

@leslie_m_james

Tags

Gazette intern

Load comments