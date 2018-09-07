Bar staff at the Dublin House called police to report shots fired outside of the bar about 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Police located a vehicle with gunshots in the parking lot of 1850 Dominion Way, but suspects and victims have not been found, police said.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bar staff at the Dublin House called police to report shots fired outside of the bar about 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Police located a vehicle with gunshots in the parking lot of 1850 Dominion Way, but suspects and victims have not been found, police said.
636-4809
@leslie_m_james