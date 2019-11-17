A man who had barricaded himself inside a northeast Colorado Springs house was taken into custody after a nearly two-hour standoff with police.
The man, whose name was not immediately released, was apprehended by a police dog and taken to a hospital, said Colorado Springs police Sgt. Eric Anderson.
Officers received a report at 10:43 a.m. of a man with a gun inside a house on the 3200 block of Montebello Drive, said police Sgt. Eric Anderson. Radio traffic suggested that multiple shots had been fired inside the residence.
No one else was injured, Anderson said.