A gunman fired a shot then fled after attempting to rob three people Friday night north of downtown Colorado Springs, police said.

About 11 p.m., three people walking in the 700 block of North Nevada Avenue were approached by a masked man armed with a handgun who demanded money.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

One struggled with the armed man and then ran away, police said. The armed man fired a shot at him and then fled, police said.

No one was injured and nothing was taken in the robbery attempt.

A police dog was unable to locate the gunman and no arrests have been announced.