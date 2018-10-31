Colorado Springs police responded to a road rage incident late Tuesday where a shot was fired, striking the back of another person's vehicle.
The incident happened on westbound Fillmore Street near North Nevada Avenue about 8:45 p.m.
The vehicle of the driver who fired a gun is described as a silver Subaru Impreza with a roof rack. The shooter sped away from the scene before police arrived.
No injuries occurred in the incident.
Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to call the police department at 444-7000.