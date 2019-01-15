apartments shooting.jpg
A man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex, police said.

The shooting was reported about 3:15 p.m. at Fountain Springs Apartments in the 4500 block of Fountain Springs Grove, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black.

The man was taken to a hospital with severe injuries, Black said.

Black said Tuesday afternoon that detectives didn't have much information about led up to the shooting.

"We’re so early into this. Obviously, we've had a shooting. We don’t know whether they knew one another at this point. Those are questions we’re trying to obtain (answers to)."

