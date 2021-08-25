The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested an individual deputies said kidnapped a female victim from a fast-food restaurant while shooting.

Deputies responded to the Sonic Drive-In at 310 Main Street on reports of shooting just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, where several witnesses said they’d seen someone forcing a female victim into a car.

Shortly afterward, the sheriff’s office received another call, which they believed to be related, about a woman running on foot in the area of Interstate 25 and South Academy Boulevard.

Through their investigation, deputies said they were able to locate a car that matched the description of the one people had seen the female victim be forced into. Deputies attempted to pull the car over, but a short chase ensued.

Deputies were ultimately able to arrest the person driving the car after the pursuit ended, which was near East Bijou Street and Balfour Avenue, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

No one was in the car with the suspect when deputies arrested them, a spokesman with the sheriff’s office said, and the sheriff's office hasn't heard from the woman seen running yet.

Deputies said they're still trying to locate and contact Devon Larson, who they believe may be involved with the case. They asked that Larson contact the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555.