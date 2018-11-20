Many shopping centers and big-box stores in the Colorado Springs area are opening Thanksgiving night, but some are bucking retail tradition and remaining closed for the holiday.
The Citadel and Chapel Hills Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving, but some department stores, movie theaters and other retailers with exterior entrances will stay open. Chapel Hills will open at 7 a.m. Friday; The Citadel will open at 8 a.m.
More and more retailers will stay closed on Thanksgiving to let their employees spend the day with their families. They include Barnes & Noble, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Burlington, Costco, Dillard’s, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Marshalls, REI, Office Depot and Office Max, Petco, PetSmart, Sam’s Club, Staples and TJ Maxx.
But many will open Thursday afternoon or evening. Among the earliest is Big Lots, which opens at 7 a.m. Thursday. JCPenney opens at 2 p.m. Best Buy, Macy’s, Target, Kohl’s and Gordmans open at 5 p.m. Thursday. Walmart, Sears and Dick’s Sporting Goods open at 6 p.m.
Most stores plan to close for a few hours overnight Thursday before reopening Friday morning.
Some shopping hours Friday, according to Blackfriday.com:
• Barnes and Noble: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Bed, Bath & Beyond: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Big Lots: Opens at 6 a.m.
• Burlington: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• Costco: Opens at 9 a.m.
• Dick’s Sporting Goods: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Gordmans : 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• The Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• JCPenney: Staying open from Thanksgiving Day until 10 p.m.
• Kohl’s: Staying open from Thanksgiving Day and all day Friday
• Lowe’s: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Macy’s: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Office Depot and Office Max: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• REI also will be closed on Black Friday
• Sam’s Club: Opens at 7 a.m.
• Sears: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Staples: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Target: Opens at 7 a.m.
• Walmart: Staying open from Thanksgiving Day