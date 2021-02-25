cop lights.jpg

A male suspect hit a 7-Eleven clerk after refusing to pay for merchandise Thursday morning, law enforcement said.

Colorado Springs police were called to a gas station at 2802 East Fountain Boulevard around 6:55 a.m. when a male suspect hit a 7-Eleven employee after the employee tried to confront the suspect as he left without paying for merchandise, officers said.

Police arrested the suspect a short while later after he escaped on foot, but officers did not provide the name of the suspect.

The clerk was treated for minor injuries.

Colorado Springs weather news and updates: Sloppy roads after overnight snowstorm
Police tase man suspected of burglary in Colorado Springs

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments