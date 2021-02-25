A male suspect hit a 7-Eleven clerk after refusing to pay for merchandise Thursday morning, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police were called to a gas station at 2802 East Fountain Boulevard around 6:55 a.m. when a male suspect hit a 7-Eleven employee after the employee tried to confront the suspect as he left without paying for merchandise, officers said.
Police arrested the suspect a short while later after he escaped on foot, but officers did not provide the name of the suspect.
The clerk was treated for minor injuries.