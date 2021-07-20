Colorado Springs investigated gunfire exchanged between two groups of people near a gas station in southeastern Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
Officers taped off a parking lot at the Loaf ‘N Jug near Airport Road and South Murray Boulevard after responding to reports of multiple gunshots in the area at around 2:24 p.m., police said.
“We got a report of two groups of people shooting at each other, and then everyone took off,” Sergeant Jason Newton said.
No injuries were reported, and police were on scene gathering evidence. Newton said that police presence in the area could continue for several hours as officers gathered video surveillance, collected shell casings and interviewed witnesses.