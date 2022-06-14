A fight at an apartment complex swimming pool led to a shootout just after 10 p.m., Monday night in southeast Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police said multiple unidentified male suspects fired handguns after an altercation in the area of 2300 Willow Tree Grove.

Shots were fired in the pool area of an apartment complex and may have continued as the suspects left the scene in vehicles, police said.

Police said no injuries were reported from this incident and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the Monday night shootout is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.