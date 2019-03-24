Two shooting within hours of each other are under investigation Sunday morning. Police say the shootings are not related.
The first shooting was reported on Verde Drive around 6 a.m. at the Mountain Ridge apartments. The shooting victim is in critical condition. There is currently no suspect information.
A second shooting happened about two and a half hours later in the 3100 block of Dale Street. The two victims were last reported to be in serious condition. The suspect was last seen driving away from the site.
