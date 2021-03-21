Gunfire wounded two adults early Sunday near The Citadel mall in east Colorado Springs.
Officers received an emergency call reporting a shooting at 1:30 a.m. at 810 N. Chelton Road and arrived to find the victims, Colorado Springs police said in a statement.
No arrests have been reported, and the statement did not provide further details about the shooting or the conditions of the victims, who weren’t named.
Detectives taped off both directions of North Chelton Road while gathering additional evidence Sunday morning, according to video from Gazette news partner KKTV. Investigators told the news station they would be in the neighborhood for a few hours, a reporter said in a tweet shortly after 11 a.m.