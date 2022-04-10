A car crash led Colorado Springs police to a shooting scene late Saturday night.

Officers responding to a motorcycle and car collision on South Academy Boulevard near Jet Wing Drive found a shooting victim lying close to the crash site.

Police tell Gazette news partner KKTV the shooting occurred during a disturbance in the area and was not related to the crash. One person was arrested shortly after police got on scene.

The conditions of the people involved in the crash have not been released. The shooting victim, a male, is expected to survive.

