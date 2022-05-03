A person shot last week in Colorado Springs died in the hospital, Colorado Springs police announced Tuesday.

Officers responded to the April 25 shooting around 10 a.m. near the 4300 block of Airport Road and found one person shot, police said.

Emergency responders took the victim to the hospital where they died April 30, police said.

No arrests were made and the victim has not yet identified.

The death is Colorado Springs police's 19th homicide investigation this year, doubling the number of homicides investigated at time last year. Colorado Springs saw a record number of homicides during 2021.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call officers at (719) 444-7000; or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.