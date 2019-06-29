Two people are dead following a shooting on the east side of Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.
An officer in the area heard gunshots east of North Academy sometime before 5 a.m. and arrived at the scene to find two shooting victims. The shooting happened near the Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy campus off Bijou and Murray, and police tell 11 News one of the victims was found by the school track.
One of the victims was dead at the scene. The second victim died after arriving at the hospital. Both victims are men. Police did not release an estimate on their ages.